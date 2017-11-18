Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, November 18

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re looking at bringing home a pet, maybe someone’s early Christmas present, the Williamson County Animal Center is having an adoption event today called Share the Love.

And their adoption fees are waived!

If you’re serious about adopting a dog, cat, guinea pig, bunny, you will find the perfect furry friend for your home.

It’s from 11 to 5 today and the animal center is on Claude Yates Dr. which is right at the Hillsboro Pike and Mack Hatcher intersection in Franklin.

Also this morning is the Music City Yoga Festival, Nashville’s annual yoga festival. It’s a day full of class line ups taught by instructors from different local studios

It’s $50 to attend at Rocket Town and the classes start at 10 am!

If you’re a family that thinks it’s never too early to get in the holiday spirit, these next few are for you!

First up, the First Church Christmas Village in West Nashville.

It’s their holiday flea market and it’ll be a great start to crossing things off of your Christmas list.

There is even a booth where everything is a dollar.

It’s at First United Pentecostal Church off of Charlotte Pike.

The market is from 9 to 4 today.

Another market to make it to is the Made South Holiday Market at the Factory in Franklin.

It’s full of southern made products that are all good ideas for Christmas gifts.

It’s $10 to get in and shop and the doors are open from 9 to 5 today.

And today is the first day of performances for Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Opry tickets start at $25.

There are two shows today 2 and 8.