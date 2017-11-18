Multi-county chase ends with shots fired in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police were called in to investigate an officer involved shooting in Warren County Saturday.

According to a KSP report, Woodburn officers made a traffic stop just before 3 a.m. in the 12000 block of Nashville Road.

When back up officers arrived the stopped vehicle fled the scene and headed in to Simpson County.

Officers say during that pursuit the subject attempted to run over one of the deputies.

The subject then turned around and the pursuit continued back into Warren County.

A passenger was able to get out of the vehicle at which time responding officers report seeing the driver point something at them possibly a gun.

A report from KSP states that shots were fired by Woodburn Police and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and that the driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Keep it here and watch News 2 for developments.