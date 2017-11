NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the holidays coming up… it’s the purr-fect time to add a pet to your family.

Metro Animal Care and Control is at capacity. So, Saturday all adoption fees were being waved.

The agency posted some adorable photos to its Facebook page showing just a few of the 22 animals that found their forever homes on Friday.

Saturday you can visit the shelter from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.