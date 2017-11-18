High winds, possible tornadoes damage buildings, bring down trees and power poles across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A strong storm system barreled across Middle Tennessee early Saturday evening. There were two unconfirmed reports of possible tornadoes in Wilson and Trousdale Counties.

Winds gusting as high as 50 m.p.h brought down trees and power lines in a few areas.

Reports of a structure fire sent crews rushing to the Gladeville area of Rutherford County near the Wilson County line. Instead of a fire they found extensive damage to the Glade Church on Stewarts Ferry Pike, which was surrounded by debris and bricks that got blown off the exterior of the building.

Early reports showed seven to nine homes were damaged near Couchville Pike, according to Chief Larry Farley of the Rutherford County Fire Rescue Service. Farley said crews were on the scene going house to house to make sure nobody was hurt or trapped.

Mike and Judy Powell rushed to the neighborhood where their daughter lives, near Stewarts Ferry Pike. “We were in JCPennys at Providence and they had us get all in the center of the store,” said Judy. “Then we get on the phone with our daughter and she’s hysterical, so we come out to head over here there’s debris all the way through.”

The Powells saw damage to a camper, carport and a shed. A News 2 crew found most of the damage in that neighborhood was done to carports and sheds, with no significant damage to homes.

Chief Farley said a preliminary assessment had been completed in the Couchville area and there are no known injuries. Damage to buildings in the area appeared to be the result of falling trees and utility poles.

The Glade Church has canceled Sunday services, and will bring in engineers next week to assess whether there’s any damage to the building structure.

Power poles were knocked down across Williamson, Rutherford and Wilson Counties, where spotty power outages were reported by Middle Tennessee Electric. Power crews were working on restoring power, while road crews were trying to clear debris to get the roads back open in Gladeville.

The worst impact from the storm in Davidson County appeared to be power outages. During the height of the storm around 6 p.m. nearly 6,000 Nashville Electric customers were without power in Antioch, Silvan Park and Joelton.

Here’s are more damage reports from across the region:

Houston county has trees down. At least one house was damaged and an above-ground swimming pool was destroyed

Humphreys County had reports of trees down, with some blocking roads around 6 p.m.

Macon county reported a few trees and power lines down

Trousdale County has some damage to homes but nothing serious, and lots of trees down southeast of Hartsville.

Overton County EMA reported numerous power outages. A car ran into a tree on Hanging Limb Road at State Route 164.