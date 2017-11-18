Florida boy, 10, dies in tragic accident on park swing set

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA)—A Florida boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set in Jacksonville, authorities said.

Around 6:15 p.m. Friday night, police were called to Charles Clark Park after the child was found unresponsive.

Deputies said 10-year-old Nashon Green was on the swing set while his mother was getting her other children ready to leave the park.

“When she turned around, she saw the child and he was hanging from the swing set and his feet were not touching the ground,” Sgt. S.C. Rudlaff of the Sheriff’s Office told Jacksonville.com. “She immediately reacted, got the child off the swingset and called 911.”

Investigators believe the boy was standing on the swing and its chains had gotten tangled and wrapped around his neck.

Green was transported to UF Health hospital where he later died.