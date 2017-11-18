Flipped truck slows traffic on I-65 north in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An overturned tractor trailer closed portions of 1-65 north Saturday in Robertson County.

According to our partners at Smokey Barn News a the trailer hauling 3,000 large rolls of paper went off the roadway and overturned around 10 p.m. Friday.

The crash happened between Bethel Road and New Hall Road near mile-marker 105.

No one was injured, but we’re told the incident involved several cars.

This is a developing situation, keep it here and watch News 2 for updates.