Beech high student killed in car crash

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Beech High School student is dead after a car crash.

Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Friday night off of Highway 25.

The 16-year-old was killed after his car ran off the road and slammed into a tree.

Police said the 16-year-old was taken to Sumner Regional Medical Center where he died.

The front seat passenger and the driver, both 17-years-old, were also taken to area hospitals and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said all of the teens had on their seat belts.

Officers are still investigating the crash.