Trial begins next year for man accused in brutal Nashville condo murder

Christopher McLawhorn (Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man indicted and charged in the brutal stabbing death of a young Nashville nurse will go to trial next year.

On Friday, Christopher McLawhorn’s trial date was set for Sept. 17, 2018.

He is accused of breaking into a condo off Wedgewood Avenue and stabbing Tiffany Ferguson, 23, to death after burglarizing her home.

Tiffany Ferguson (Courtesy: Facebook)

Detectives previously said she was stabbed at least six times, with three wounds to her chest that went through her ribs.

McLawhorn faces charges of first-degree felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder, especially aggravated burglary, and two counts of theft of property.

