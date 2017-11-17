Trial begins next year for man accused in brutal Nashville condo murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man indicted and charged in the brutal stabbing death of a young Nashville nurse will go to trial next year.

On Friday, Christopher McLawhorn’s trial date was set for Sept. 17, 2018.

He is accused of breaking into a condo off Wedgewood Avenue and stabbing Tiffany Ferguson, 23, to death after burglarizing her home.

Detectives previously said she was stabbed at least six times, with three wounds to her chest that went through her ribs.

McLawhorn faces charges of first-degree felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder, especially aggravated burglary, and two counts of theft of property.

