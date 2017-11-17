NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School safety concerns in Donelson, after vandals target McGavock High School.

Staff returned last Friday morning to find a mess, and something seemingly more threatening.

Metro Police were called to the scene as well, finding eggs smashed on windows, and a desk chair filled with knives.

These photos were shared with News 2 by a concerned staff member, who feels this move could be taken as a threat.

These surveillance photos were shared as well, reportedly showing three masked people outside the school early Friday morning.

It is unclear if these people were involved in the egging, or stabbing of the staff’s chair. Metro Police’s investigation continues.

Despite multiple attempts and requests, News 2 is awaiting comment form officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools.