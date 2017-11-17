Reward re-issued in murder of former Memphis Grizzlies player

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The governor of Tennessee has re-issued a reward in the 2010 murder of a former Memphis Grizzlies player.

Gov. Bill Haslam announced Friday the state is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the death of Lorenzen Wright.

Haslam said the state will also match up to an additional $5,000 if any other organization offers a reward.

Wright’s body was discovered on July 28, 2010 in southeast Shelby County, six days after he went missing from Collierville, Tennessee. The gun used in his murder was found just this year on Nov. 9. Memphis police said it was located in a swampy lake in Walnut, Mississippi, about 75 miles east of Memphis.

Wright played college basketball at the University of Memphis and was a former NBA player with the Memphis Grizzlies. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Haslam first issued the reward on September 19, 2011, but no offender had been apprehended within the statutory five-year timeline.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.