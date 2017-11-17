Police say they’ve identified 2 of 5 suspects in Smyrna gun store burglary

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One day after firearms were stolen from a Smyrna gun store, police said they have identified two of the five suspects.

Smyrna police told News 2 help from the public led to the identifications, which have not been released.

As of late Friday morning, police said those two people have not been interviewed and have not been taken into custody.

Surveillance video showed five people smashing through the Guns-N-More on Sam Ridley Parkway around 1 a.m. Thursday. Multiple gunshots, semi-automatic rifles and ammunition were taken.

“They are dangerous individuals and now that they are armed makes them even more dangerous,” Smyrna Police Sergeant Bobby Gibson previously told News 2.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-459-6644.