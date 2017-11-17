Nashville ranked as one of the best places to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you love Nashville and plan to stay here the rest of your life, good news. New research shows Nashville is one of the best places to retire.

Information from BankRate.com shows the top 50 places that offer seniors the best standard of living. Nashville is No. 14 on the list.

The scores are based on a number of things, including: cost of living, crime rate, health care quality, how much of the population is over 65, public transportation, taxes, things to do, weather and well-being.

The positives for Nashville are: low cost of living, very low taxes, and a variety of things to do.

The top ranked city for retirees is Pittsburgh.

