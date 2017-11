NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man that allegedly robbed a bank Friday.

Police said the man walked into the Fifth Third Bank on Old Hickory Blvd. around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers said he passed the teller a demand note.

If you have any information on the suspect or robbery, you are urged to call 615-742-7463.