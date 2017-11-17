Man grazed by bullet in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was grazed by a bullet when two people fired their guns at him in South Nashville early Thursday morning.

Metro police were called to the 4700 block of Humber Drive.

The victim said he was outside with a friend when two men approached them.

The men began to shoot at them for a unknown reason, according to Metro police.

One of the men was shot in the calf but is expected to be OK.

Metro police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to determine if the shooting stemmed from a robbery attempt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.