CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 24 West late Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 11:40 a.m. in westbound lanes near New Hope Road.

TDOT estimates the road will remain closed until at least 3 p.m. Drivers are being diverted to alternate routes.

As for the eastbound lanes, officials say there are rubbernecking delays.

It’s not yet known if anyone was injured or how many cars were involved.

