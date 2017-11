NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 will close this weekend for more construction.

The closure will from the I-24/I-40 split to the I-65/I-24 split.

That will also include the closure of Spring Street from First Street North to Ellington Parkway and Oldham Street from First Street to the east of the bridge.

The closure is for the demolition and replacement of the bridge.

All of the closures will open back up Monday at 6 a.m.