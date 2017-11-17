‘He had a beautiful heart’: Family reflects on man murdered in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after he was shot outside his North Nashville home Thursday night. Police responded to the call around 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Bridgepoint Drive.

Responding officers said Robert Newsom was found in the street with gunshot wounds in his leg and stomach. He had just returned home from getting pizza.

Family members told News 2 this is an unbearable loss and they don’t know why this happened.

Erma Jean Turner was a mother figure in Newsom’s life. She knew him for 20 years and even had a Christmas present for him under her tree.

“I am going to miss him coming over. We all stayed up laughing and talking, and enjoying ourselves. And every time he would come over he would get to talking about the Bible. That was the type of child he was,” said Turner.

Family members say they heard arguing before the shots were fired. Turner described receiving the call about what happened.

“I’m like what? It just shocked me, and I just laid the phone down. It just hurt me. And I’m like, Lord what is going on here? About a half hour later, they called me back and told me he didn’t make it and that tore my heart up. It got me,” she told News 2.

Newsom was also described as a good person.

“Robert was a beautiful person. He had a beautiful heart, he was a spiritual person, he loved the Lord,” said Turner.

Newsom’s wife spoke to News 2 off camera, describing her husband of 20 years as her rock. She says he was a spiritual man, hardworking and a wonderful father to his daughter and two step-daughters.

No suspect description was released and a motive remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.