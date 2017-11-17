Golden Alert issued for Ky. man missing nearly 2 weeks

HICKORY, Ky. (WKRN) – Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a man who has not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks.

Police learned on Friday that David Largent had been missing since Nov. 2 and that he was possibly en route to Joplin, Missouri.

Lergent is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has long brown hair and is possibly driving a green 2001 Chevrolet S-10 with Kentucky registration of 317FXM.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Kentucky State Police a 270-856-3721. Anonymous tips can also be called in at 1-800-222-5555.