Former Wilson County teacher found guilty on 2 counts of statutory rape

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Wilson County teacher and softball coach was found guilty Friday on two counts of statuary rape by an authority figure.

It took jurors about 1.5 hours to decide the verdict for Michael Shepard, 36, who was arrested for the crime in July 2016. He had submitted his resignation the week prior.

Shepard was a math teacher at Wilson Central High School and a coach for the girls’ softball team at the time the rape allegations came to light.

It’s not yet known when he will be sentenced.