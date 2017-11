Food, football, shopping: Stores set to open on Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Close to two dozen of the area’s largest stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Shoppers can get a head start on the holiday frenzy and work off that big turkey dinner at stores across the area. From clothing to toys, sporting goods to tools – you could tackle your entire gift list by midnight.

Here’s a rundown of stores open on Thanksgiving, followed by Black Friday hours for stores advertising special sales.

Stores open on Thanksgiving:

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving Day: Doors open at 8 a.m.

Black Friday: Opening at 5 a.m.

Belk

Thanksgiving Day: 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving Day: Opens at 6 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Cabela’s

Thanksgiving Day: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Black Friday: 5 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Black Friday: Stores open at 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Express

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. to midnight (varies by location)

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (varies by location)

Family Dollar

Thanksgiving Day: Open

Black Friday: Open

Five Below

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

JCPenny

Thanksgiving Day: Stores open at 2 p.m.

Black Friday: Thanksgiving Day through 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Kmart

Thanksgiving Day: Stores open at 6 a.m.

Black Friday: Thanksgiving day through 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Note: Some stores will close at midnight or 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving Day: Stores open at 5 p.m.

Black Friday: Thanksgiving day through Black Friday

Macy’s

Thanksgiving Day: 5 p.m.

Black Friday: TBD

Office Depot and Office Max

Thanksgiving Day: Sales start online at 12:01 a.m. ET

Black Friday: Stores open at 7:45 a.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving Day: Some stores open at 4 p.m.

Black Friday: Some stores open at 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.; others are open until midnight

Petsmart

Thanksgiving Day: Open regular hours

Black Friday: Open regular hours

Sears

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m to midnight (some stores will be closed, though)

Black Friday: 5 a.m.

Target

Thanksgiving Day: Stores open at 6 p.m. and close at midnight

Black Friday: 6 a.m.

Toys R Us

Thanksgiving Day: Stores open at 5 p.m. (varies by location)

Black Friday: Thanksgiving Day through 11 p.m. on Black Friday (varies by location)

Ulta

Thanksgiving Day: Open but hours TBD

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in 2016

Walgreens

Thanksgiving Day: Open regular hours

Black Friday: Open regular hours

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day: Doors open at 6 p.m.

Black Friday: Open

Stores advertising special buys on Black Friday:

Ann Taylor

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Babies R Us

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Open at 8 a.m.

Banana Republic

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Barnes & Nobel

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Dillard’s

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Stores open at 6 a.m.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available