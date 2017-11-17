Fans have new experience at Austin Peay’s football games this season

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There has been quite the turnaround for the Austin Peay football team this year.

”It’s the underdog story, and I think the games this year and atmosphere have been unbelievable,” said quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall.

The Govs entered the 2017-2018 football season with a 29 game losing streak, but if you check their record now, you will notice seven wins.

With the football team winning, there is a new atmosphere in Frontera Stadium.

The fans are showing up to games, the stadium is louder and the schools administration has added new suites.

“It just builds another dimension to the game that hasn’t been there the last couple of years,” Oatsvall said.

The suites are shipping containers and all six are set in the end zone.

“When you talk about putting a shipping container in the end zone of a football stadium you get these crazy looks and people are like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Athletics Director Ryan Ivey said.

But that’s exactly what Ivey did and it’s been a hit with the fans.

“Having these end zone suites certainly adds to the experience and the environment for game day,” said Ivey.

Ivey said he wanted to add a new experience and more energy on game days.

“We have a stainless steel counter top for them to prepare food or serve food if you come in here you have the couch a sectional that allows people to gather and talk,” said Ivey.

There’s also a grill, TVs and a putting green on the top, not to mention a front row seat for when the Govs scores a touchdown.

The touchdown celebrations in the end zone something head football coach Will Healy doesn’t mind seeing.

“It’s an upper echelon home field advantage in the OVC in FCS football, which if you would have said that to people around here two years ago they would have called you nuts.”

Ivey said after football season they are looking at moving the suites to the baseball stadium.