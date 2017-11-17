Every Cheatham County school on lock-in due to emailed threat

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every school within the Cheatham County district is currently on lock-in due to a threat.

The threat, which involved a shooting, was reportedly emailed in, according to the chief of Ashland City police.

A lock-in means school continues as usual but no one is allowed out of the buildings.

Tim Adkins, teh communications director for the district, sent the following statement:

The Cheatham County School District’s first priority is the safety and well being of all students. The school district was notified of a threat by local law enforcement. The school district went on a lockdown to ensure our students were safe. All schools in Cheatham County are secure and we will continue to work with law enforcement during the investigation. All students are safe and law enforcement is present at all schools as a precaution. The school district will provide updates if needed.

An investigation is underway. Further details weren’t known.

