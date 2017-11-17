Employees: 3 arrested may have been scoping out Murfreesboro gun store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Quick-thinking by a police reserve officer and employees at a gun store in Murfreesboro led to the arrests of three young men.

A reserve officer followed the suspects, and a Rutherford County sheriff’s deputy took them down after a traffic stop. They were also allegedly in possession of a stolen weapon.

When the three men entered the Outpost Armory in Rutherford County, they quickly caught the eye of employees.

“It was unusual that they looked at everything in the store and didn’t want to talk about anything,” said an off-duty Mt. Juliet reserve police officer, who didn’t want to be identified.

Outpost management figured they were up to no good.

“When you go up to a person who might be a shoplifter and offer them great customer service, and they seem agitated, that’s usually a good sign that something is not right,” said Outpost Armory owner Chris Barrett.

The reserve officer noticed the vehicle the men were in had an expired temporary tag, and he took photos.

He then followed them while on the phone with Rutherford County deputies giving them the suspect’s every move.

“I was able to give them turn by turn directions of their path of travel so they can place units in their path and intercept,” the officer said.

Rutherford County sheriff’s deputies stopped the vehicle at a convenience store on South Church Street and arrested the trio; Nicholas Waters, 18, Quandre Knowles, 21, and Gawain Grimes, 24, on charges including unlawful weapons possession by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen weapon, and theft of property.

The three suspects at one point tried to purchase 9mm ammo, but when the clerk asked if they had any ID since you have to be 21 or older to purchase they said they didn’t have any.

Store employees believe they were scoping out the store.

“They even asked one of the cashiers what time they closed, so we believe they were casing the store,” the off-duty officer said.

There have been several gun store burglaries in recent months, but employees at Outpost Armory made sure they weren’t the next target.

“The stores even though we compete against each other we do talk and share information,” General Manager Butch Sanford said. “That’s how we’ve caught people in the past.”

They are now wondering if the suspects could be responsible for other gun store break-ins.

All three suspects still remain in the Rutherford County Jail. Sheriff’s officials said they have not been charged in any gun store burglaries.