‘Dancing Lights of Christmas’ opens for holiday season in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a new home this year, the “Dancing Lights of Christmas” returns beginning Friday night.

The display is one of Middle Tennessee’s holiday traditions. This year, it moved from Donelson out to the fairgrounds in Lebanon.

“Here we’re able to spread out,” said Dancing Lights of Christmas owner Mike Scalf. “You are able to get a better view of each and every display. You can see each thing more distinctly, not blocked by other stuff. It’s a more open, more roomy feel. I think it will make a big impact on the show as you drive through – you won’t feel like you are missing things as you drive through as you have a lot more room to work with.”

This year’s Christmas light display is two miles long and organizers have added a new tunnel and brought back most of the favorite displays, including a 40-foot tree.

The Dancing Lights of Christmas opens Friday at 5 p.m. It’ll be open through Dec. 31 and admission is $25 per vehicle.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, veterans and active duty military, along with their families will get in free.

