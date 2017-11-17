Coyote sightings, attacks on pets seem to be up in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From East Nashville to Mt. Juliet, neighbors are warning others of coyotes.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency suggests if you are concerned about them in your neighborhood, you should call a trapper.

“I’ve had, within probably the last three months, I’ve had at least 10 to 12 calls on coyotes,” Wayne Barnes with Tennessee Wild Animal Removal told News 2.

He says the coyote problem is widespread.

“I’m seeing a lot of calls, and it’s not just a centralized area, more of like a 50-mile radius around Nashville. They are all getting them,” Wayne said.

The TWRA says coyotes are sighted more often these days due to several factors, including the increase in human population.

“You have a lot of construction in Nashville, a lot of developing, which is pushing those coyotes into a smaller area of land,” Wayne explained.

“These smaller areas, the eco system can’t support the over growth or over population of those animals, so they got to go and feed on your animals, your smaller cats and dogs… They gotta live right next to your house because that’s all they have,” he added.

Just last night, Dr. Jennifer Gesell with the VCA Animal Care Center of Mt, Juliet says a Beagle didn’t survive a coyote attack.

“Last night, we had a really bad coyote attack where there were so many lacerations the poor little baby had to be put down, and I just took a cat into surgery this morning for the same thing,” she told News 2.

It’s the fourth case of a coyote attack she’d been made aware of in the past 10 days.

“Unfortunately we are seeing the trend going up for coyote attacks,” Dr. Gesell said.

There are a number of steps you can take to discourage coyotes form coming to your yard, including eliminating water and food sources.

“Keep your trash put up, keep a close eye on your animals; your small dogs, your cats. You’re also going to have to make sure that if you do see them, you don’t go near them,” Wayne explained.

“They are actually a wild animal, and they will attack for whatever they need to. They attack for food and they attack for dominance in territory,” he continued.

Coyote attacks on humans are rare. The TWRA says there have only been 30 recorded.

While every trapping scenario is different, the Tennessee Wild Animal Removal charges anywhere from about $500 to $1,000.

Coyotes can be hunted year-round in Tennessee, and there is no bag limit.