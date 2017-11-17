California woman sentenced in murder-for-hire plot against Indiana woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A California woman who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder-for-hire in May 2017, was sentenced on Friday to 27 years in prison.

Court documents say Renee Perillo and her son Richard were waiting in the backseat of Michael McQuinn’s Chevy Suburban in his Hamilton County driveway on May 22, 2015, with a firearm and a large syringe of what Renee Perillo claimed was heroin. A cell phone, car keys, a rubber tourniquet and a sheathed knife were also found on her, and a cell phone, pair of black latex gloves, binoculars and a plastic bag were found on Richard, a deputy stated in court documents.

“This devious plot to murder and kidnap a victim is beyond any logical comprehension,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “Ms. Perillo will have many many years in the Department of Corrections to think about her actions.”

McQuinn’s wife, Rebecca Elmerman, is an attorney and said she recognized the pair as having been connected to a divorce case with which she’d had involvement. Perillo said her motive was to keep Elmerman from pursuing legal remedies against her boyfriend.

Authorities also said Renee Perillo sent a letter to an undercover FBI agent, who was posing as a hit man. In her letter, she suggested to the hit man that the victim be killed at an ATM to make it look like a robbery.

Perillo will also be required to serve five years of supervised release following her sentence, according to Assistant United States Attorney Bradley Shepard.