Yorgo’s recalls all Greek-style products due to possible Listeria

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Yorgo’s has issued a recall of all Greek-style food products because of possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores nationwide.

The issue was identified after routine FDA sampling identified Listeria monocytogenes in the processing environment and in one sample of “Original Tahini Sauce.”

Manufacturing of all foods has been voluntarily suspended while the FDA and company continue to investigate the source of the problem and eliminate it.

Yorgo’s Greek-style food products should be discarded or returned to the grocery store where purchased for credit. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products.

Most of the recalled products were distributed in 8, 12, 16 and 32-ounce plastic cups or 2 and 5 pound plastic bags. Click here for a complete list of recalled products.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, those with weakened immune systems and in unborn fetuses.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-603-624-5830, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also click here for more information.