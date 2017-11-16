WATCH: Semi pushes car down Missouri highway

ST. LOUIS (ABC News/WFLA) – It’s a sight you don’t see very often on a highway.

A motorist caught video of a tractor-trailer pushing a car for nearly a minute on Interstate 55 in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Police said the cars somehow merged and got stuck together.

Sanel Pilipovic said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing when capturing the frightening moments.

The truck driver claimed that he never knew the sedan was glued to his grill. Eventually the truck stopped and the two vehicles were separated.

Neither driver was hurt or ticketed.