Violent crime is up 17 percent in Midtown Hills Precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Late Wednesday night, two Nashville businesses were robbed. First, a clerk at the Delta Express on Old Hickory Boulevard near Nolensville Pike was held at gunpoint and robbed.

Less than two hours later, two robbers entered the Popeye’s on Nolensville Pike, hitting an employee and forcing them to open the safe.

Both business are located in the Nolensville Pike corridor and fall within Metro Police’s Midtown Hills Precinct.

According to Metro Police data, there have been 642 incidents of violent crime in the Midtown Hills Precinct so far in 2017.

Examples of violent crime include homicide, robbery, rape, and aggravated assault.

This year’s number of incidents is a 17 percent increase compared to the 546 incidents during the same time period in 2016. This increase is more than any of the other seven precincts.

In Metro Nashville as a whole this year, violent crime is up 5% year-to-date compared to 2016. The number of violent crimes reported so far this year in Nashville is on pace to hit a 9-year high.

Reporter Julie Edwards tracks crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.