Total cost of Thanksgiving dinner down this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The annual survey on the cost of Thanksgiving dinner was released Thursday morning.

On average, Thanksgiving dinner will cost less than $5 per person.

Low commodity prices are one of the reasons for the lower cost, but the main factor is the lower price per pound of turkey.

According to the American Farm Bureau, turkeys are running about $1.40 per pound.

The average price for a gallon of milk is just under $3 and a dozen rolls is around $2.25.

The price of boxed stuffing, pumpkin pie filling and cranberries are up nearly two percent with the cost of stuffing jumping the most at more than five percent.