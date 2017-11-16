Titans win streak ends with 40-17 loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKRN) – After rattling off four straight wins, the Titans were finally stopped Thursday night in Pittsburgh as the Steelers rolled to a 40-17 win.

Marcus Mariota threw four interceptions, two in each half as the Titans couldn’t overcome a litany of mistakes to drop their record to 6-4.

After Pittsburgh jumped out to a 10-0 lead, the Titans hung in the game and at the start of the third quarter, Mariota hit Rishard Matthews for a 75 yard touchdown to draw the Titans close trailing just 16-14.

After that it was all Steelers as quarterback Ben Rothlisberger threw for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns including 3 to Antonio Brown as the Steelers outscored the Titans 24-10 in the second half.

Antonio Brown had 10 catches for 144 yards as the Steelers move to 8-2 on the year becoming the first team in the AFC to 8 wins.

With the loss the Titans drop to 6-4 and are now a game behind the Jaguars in the AFC South division race.

The Titans are on the road next Sunday for a division matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.