Tennessee State Parks offers free hikes on Black Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Parks will offer free, guided hikes at all 56 parks across the state on Black Friday.

All hikes will be guided by park rangers and will range from hikes along historic trails to stunning views of waterfalls, peaks and plateaus.

“There’s a national sentiment that getting outdoors to spend time with loved ones around the holidays is a wonderful way to reconnect and recharge,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill. “Tennessee State Parks aims to offer all Tennesseans the opportunity to get outdoors to engage in healthy, fun activities.”

Available hikes are designed for all ages and abilities with some as long as a mile for novice hikers and other lengthier hikes geared toward more experienced hikers.

Visitors are encouraged to share photos of their hike on social media with the hashtag #thankful4hiking.

Other statewide hikes Tennessee State Parks offers include First Day Hikes in January, Spring Hikes in March, National Trails Day in June and National Public Lands Day in September.

For more information, visit TNStateParks.com.