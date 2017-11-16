South Nashville gas station robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A South Nashville gas station employee was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Delta Express located at 15131 Old Hickory Boulevard near Nolensville Pike.

Metro police reported a man walked up from the back of the building, entered the store and approached the counter.

He then pointed a black handgun at the cashier and demanded money while pointing the gun at his face, according to police.

The cashier handed over some money and the gunman took off on foot toward the back of the building.

The suspect was described by Metro police as a white man in his 30s. He was wearing a gray hooded jacket, white pants, sunglasses and black cloth over his face.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.