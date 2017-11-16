Poll: Should U.S. Senator Al Franken resign?

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken apologized Thursday after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour. Fellow Democrats as well as Republican colleagues called for an investigation.

Leeann Tweeden also accused Franken of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept, two years before the one-time comedian was elected to the Senate.

News 2 wants to know if you think Al Franken should resign. Vote in the poll below, and click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continued Reading’ to cast your vote.