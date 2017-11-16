Police see spike in car burglaries

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee are seeing a spike in vehicle burglaries.

That is also true in Sumner County.

Detectives said they are responding to vehicle burglaries more than normal.

The department placed a message board on the side of New Shackle Island Road near Long Hollow Pike that reads: Lock Car Doors.

Dozens of vehicle burglaries have been reported in that area, including the Newmans Trail and Somerset Downs neighborhoods.

One group of juveniles is believed to be behind at least 40 break-ins. One juvenile was arrested in that case, but the burglaries continue.

Detective Eddie Cripps says Sumner County is not alone.

“I spent some time this morning at an intel meeting of surrounding law enforcement agencies,” said Cripps. “The common consensus is everybody is getting hammered with vehicle burglaries.”

Cripps says he’s hoping residents heed their warnings and follow these tips to avoid becoming victims:

Lock your vehicles

Park your vehicle close to your home and away from areas where a criminal may consider approaching it

Remove all personal belongings from your vehicle

Remove your keys from your vehicle