NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -The National Academy of Televison Arts and Sciences announced its nominees for the 32nd annual Mid South Regional Emmy Awards.

News 2 was nominated for eight Emmy awards in eight different categories.

The categories include: Continuing coverage, Serious feature, Weather, Public Affairs, Informational, Morning, evening, and weekend newscasts.

The winners will be announced at the Emmy’s Ceremony on January 20th, 2018 at the Music City Center.