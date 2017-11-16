Nashville activist believes relative is a suspect in Smyrna gun store robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Smyrna gun store was robbed early Thursday morning, and now police are looking for five suspects.

Clemmie Greenlee is a community activist in Nashville and was even voted Nashvillian of the year by the Nashville Scene.

Greenlee, believes one of her relatives is a suspect, and she wants the situation to end peacefully.

“I’m hoping that he loves me enough, and trusts me enough, that he would come here first and let me take him on in,” said Greenlee. “You made a mistake, we all have, let us come and help you through this.”

It happened at Guns-N-More on Sam Ridley Parkway around 1 a.m. Multiple shotguns, semi-automatic rifles and ammunition were taken.

The gun store was also burglarized on Oct. 18 when thieves took 24 firearms from the business. In the last six months, there have been more than 165 firearms stolen from different gun shops in middle Tennessee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-459-6644.