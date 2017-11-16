Murfreesboro police search for missing man with schizophrenia

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert Thursday evening for a missing man.

Sigurd Barbee was last seen on Nov. 15 on Fowler Street.

Police say he suffers from bi-polar schizophrenia and can be violent when he isn’t on his prescribed medications. Barbee also reportedly suffers from a drug addiction and may be in known drug areas.

He is 5 feet 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black-gray hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and red/black tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.