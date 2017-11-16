Metro officer resigns day after theft arrest in undercover sting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville police officer charged with felony theft has resigned from his position.

It comes just one day after Sgt. James Dunaway was arrested by his own police department in an undercover sting.

Dunaway is accused of pocketing more than $5,000 while responding to a motel room for a drug investigation. It was set up by the police department’s Office of Professional Accountability and authorized by Chief Steve Anderson.

He was decommissioned at the time of his arrest after spending 16 years with the department.

According to police, Dunaway is now free on $2,000 bond.