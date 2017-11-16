Man hangs traffic signs in Murfreesboro; City takes them down

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some residents in downtown Murfreesboro say they’ve complained for years about several dangerous intersections where there have countless crashes.

After a crash a few weeks ago, a man attached “Crossing traffic does not stop” signs to 20 different stop signs near the downtown square, only to have the city remove them.

Many were glad to see the bright yellow signs go up, saying they made those intersections much safer.

Sara Bell and her husband plowed into a Mustang when the driver blew through a stop sign near their downtown home.

“I typically do watch the side streets because there are always people pull out,” Bell said. “He just ran the stop sign, said he didn’t see the stop sign and I don’t know why he wasn’t hurt because I hit the side of his car pretty hard.”

Her husband Gordon wasn’t injured, but she is still recovering.

“Four broken ribs, bruised chest plate,” Bell said.

It was that wreck at the intersection of Manny Avenue and Jackson Street that was the final straw, prompting a resident to place the yellow “Cross traffic does not stop” signs.

“The Cross traffic does not stop signs would work; it wouldn’t stop everybody, no, but it might stop 75 percent of the people; I don’t know,” Bell said.

Bell has lived on Manny Avenue for 20 years, and says she has seen countless wrecks due to drivers not stopping.

“People have died on some of the cross street,” she said. “There’re people [who] put things in their yard to make people notice there is a stop sign there to slow them down.”

The same day the signs went up, several of them were taken down and the others soon followed.

News 2 has since learned city officials ordered the signs be taken down.

“The city did not authorize the placement of the yellow cross traffic signs and consequently removed them,” city spokesman Mike Browning told News 2 in an email. “Every auto crash presents its own unique set of facts. The city is not going to speculate on theoretical legal questions that are not based in fact.”

Some residents are also concerned about the height of the stop signs since some are seven feet high.

“The streets signs are way up high where the tree limps come down and you can completely miss the fact that there’s a sign there,” Gordon Bell said.

There are apparent federal guidelines requiring stop signs in rural areas to be five feet high and seven feet in urban areas.

Residents wonder what the city will do to ensure safety at the intersections since the cross traffic signs have been taken down.

“[I’m] hoping the city would reconsider, and if not, those some others would say cross traffic does not stop,” Sara Bell said.

The man who put the signs up didn’t want to be identified.

News 2 was told as he was putting up the signs a Rover city bus driver, and a school bus driver, stopped to thank him for putting up the signs up.

City officials also said there will be a comprehensive traffic study plan conducted at those downtown intersections.

In the meantime, the city is planning to paint white stop lines at those intersections.