Garth Brooks announces 7th show in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country superstar Garth Brooks announced he will play a seventh show in Nashville next month.

The final show will be held on Dec. 23 at the Bridgestone Arena. Tickets are already on sale through Ticketmaster.

Brooks will also perform at the arena on Dec. 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22 and 23 with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks told News 2 he is excited to end his tour at home in Nashville.

He was named “Entertainer of the Year” for a second year in a row at last week’s 51st annual CMA Awards.