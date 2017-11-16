Former Senator Tracy reflects on past, present, future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Tennessee State Senator Jim Tracy says “never say never” when it comes to if he would ever seek elected office again.

After being appointed to a position in the Trump administration, it’s was one of the questions he was asked as the most recent member of the Tennessee Senate to resign or announce that they would run for another office.

Tracy spent 13 years in the Senate before accepting the appointment as head of rural economic development in Tennessee for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“I am going back to my roots. My background is in agriculture and its a chance to affect a lot of communities” he told New 2 last week after he announced that he was leaving. “When you are able to put high-speed broadband into a county or you run sewer and water into a county, you can really help the economic development.”

Tracy narrowly lost two Middle Tennessee Republican congressional primaries in 2010 and 2014, but the former senator says he is where he wants to be now and is not leaving because of the divisions on every level of politics these days.

“Not really, this is an opportunity for serve people in a bigger capacity,” he told News 2.

With senators gone or soon leaving like Tracy, Republican Leader Mark Norris and Senate Democrat Leader Lee Harris, the Tennessee Senate is changing like few times in state history

“That means people will rise to the occasion and be leaders and it will give them the opportunity to be leaders,” added Tracy. “Its time for them to move forward, we have some good people in the Senate who will move it forward.”

The other senators leaving this year include Mae Beavers who is running for governor, Doug Overbey who has an appointment to be U.S. Attorney in East Tennessee, and Republican Caucus Chair Bill Ketron, who is running for Rutherford County mayor.