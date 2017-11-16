Employee attacked during armed robbery at South Nashville Popeye’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An employee of a South Nashville fast food restaurant was injured during an armed robbery late Wednesday night.

Two men entered the Popeye’s on Nolensville Pike near Harding Place through the back door while an employee was taking out the trash just after 11 p.m.

One suspect forced the victim to open the safe before hitting the employee in the head with a pistol, according to Metro police.

The other suspect stayed behind in a hallway while the safe was being emptied.

The suspects fled the store with the money out the back door. They were described by Metro police as black men, one of whom was armed with a pistol.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.