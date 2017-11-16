East Tenn. man added to Most Wanted list for aggravated sexual battery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Greene County man wanted for aggravated sexual battery has been added to the state’s Most Wanted list.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the charge against Justin Pridemore stems from an alleged incident involving a child.

Pridemore is around 6 feet tall and weighs 260 pounds. The TBI reports the 24-year-old has a history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.