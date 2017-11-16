Drug Court attendees get early Thanksgiving dinner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County Drug Court put on a feast for families who have gone through the system, and a lot of people showed up.

During the holiday season, this is one way for the court system to give back to those who worked so hard to overcome addiction.

“I’m just grateful to be sober and it’s a joy to be here with everyone. I’m with recovery court with and do everything we have to do to keep my sobriety,” said Roger Osborne.

Recovery court members have been arrested for non-violent offenses and are trying to get help to overcome addiction.

They go through a three-phase supervised rehab program.