Downtown Nashville Steelers bar ready for Thursday’s Titans game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If any Tennessee Titans fans want to feel like you’re with the away team while staying in Nashville, consider watching Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburg Steelers in downtown Nashville.

Piranha’s Bar and Grill on Third Avenue North is considered the best spot for Steelers fans downtown.

Owner Michael Hanlin is a western Pennsylvania native who is ready for the big game. He told News 2 he’s OK if the Titans take home the win.

“I’m a Nashville resident and business owner. I know where my bread is buttered, at the same time I grew up nine miles from downtown Pittsburgh, I always cheer for Pittsburgh and don’t feel bad if we win, but for fiscal reasons, I want all Nashville stuff to do well, whether it’s country music, construction, the sports teams, I’m all things Nashville, I’m all in,” said Hanlin.

Specialties at Piranha’s include its Pittsburgh-style sandwich, which is Italian bread, meat, provolone cheese, house-made coleslaw with fresh-cut fries on the sandwich.

Piranha’s also has a donut burger, which is a patty between a couple of donuts!

The Titans kick off against the Steelers just before 7:30 p.m.