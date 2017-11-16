Belmont Beats MTSU 69-63

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Amanze Egekeze led the Belmont Bruins with a game high 24 points as they won their second game in three nights, 69-63 over in-state rival Middle Tennessee State.

Egekeze went 6-9 from three point range as the Bruins built a 14 point lead with just over 13 minutes to go in the second half.

Middle Tennessee State had an answer as they rattled off a 20-2 run taking the lead with a Giddy Potts three-pointer with just over eight minutes to play.

Senior Nick King led the Blue Raiders with a team high 21 points but down the stretch Belmont connected on free throws to retake the lead and hold on for the win.

The Bruins got help from Kevin McClain and Drew Windler who finished with 14 and 11 points respectively.

With the win Belmont improves to 2-1 while MTSU drops to the same record.