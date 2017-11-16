Barbara Griffin, Two Rivers Middle Prep, November 16, 2017

She helps students master English.

Barbara Griffin is an English Language Learner teacher at Two Rivers Middle Prep in Nashville.

Peers say she excels with students because she was once an ELL student herself and understands the challenges. She expects students to do their best and accepts nothing less.

So we honor Barbara Griffin as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

