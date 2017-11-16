After years on run, Nashville homicide suspect arrested in Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young man accused of shooting and killing a woman in East Nashville over two years ago was finally taken into custody on Wednesday.

Rafael McKinney, now 20, was just 17 years old when arrest warrants were sworn out against him in the death of Pamela Sowell, 40.

Sowell was shot to death on July 3, 2015 at the Cayce Homes public housing development. She was reportedly in a heated argument with several people before the shooting.

McKinney is named in a juvenile court petition and arrest order issued on July, 8, 2015 charging criminal homicide.

A press release states he was finally taken into custody Wednesday night at a hotel in Midland, Texas.

According to Metro-Nashville police, his mother and step-father– Tanya Howard and Robert Parham, both 49–were also at the hotel in another room. Midland police charged them both with hindering apprehension.

McKinney will be returned to Nashville in the near future, authorities said.