AAA: More than 1 million Tennesseans to travel for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Millions more people plan on spending Thanksgiving out of town this year, according to American Automobile Association.

The Auto Club Group released its annual holiday travel forecast Thursday morning. AAA says airports and highways will be busier than last year.

When more people decide to travel for the holidays, it typically means consumer confidence is up and that can translate to other areas of growth for our economy.

AAA is predicting a 3.3-percent increase in people traveling for Thanksgiving. That’s an increase of more than 1.5 million people. For some perspective, that’s like every person who lives in the state of Idaho going on vacation at the same time.

The biggest increase in travelers will be people flying to their holiday destination. AAA says air travel is up by 5-percent. Most people, 89-percent of travelers, will take a road trip. AAA says those road trips will cost more than last year. Gas prices for this holiday week are the highest since 2014.

More than one million Tennesseans have Thanksgiving travel plans, according to AAA.

AAA released the following as part of its Tennessee travel forecast:

Total Travelers: 1.16 million Tennesseans will travel 50 miles or more; an increase of 3.2% over last year.

Road Trip Ready: 1.1 million will take a Thanksgiving road trip; an increase of 3.2% over last year.

Flying High: 36,919 Tennesseans are forecast to take a flight; the most since 46,447 flew in 2006. The 4% year-over-year increase is the largest percentage increase among the three major transportation modes.

Alternate travel: 15,029 Tennesseans will travel by other means like trains, buses, and cruises.

Fueling up: Gas Prices in Tennessee averaged $1.94 on Thanksgiving 2016. Prices this year are likely to be the highest since 2014.

AAA says more people are traveling because of low unemployment rates, increases in home values and a healthy stock market, to name a few. For those reasons, more people will be traveling for Thanksgiving in a dozen years.